RIDGWAY — The St. Marys Police Department K-9 officer and handler attended the Ridgway "Dog Days at the Beach" fundraiser Saturday to give a demonstration and share some training information during the inaugural event.
St. Marys Police Sergeant and K-9 Handler Michael Shaffer and K-9 Officer Nando gave a presentation to the crowd who were interested in hearing about the life of a K-9 officer. The presentation consisted of sharing Nando’s story and how he came to the department, how he is trained, how he responds in different situations, and what life outside of police work is like for him.
Nando is the second K-9 officer that Shaffer has worked with, and the third official K-9 officer to serve Elk County.
“We kind of cover the whole county. So when Ridgway, even though I work for St. Marys, when Ridgway, Johnsonburg, or the state police need something, they call me and we come to assist and we do what we can,” Shaffer said.
They are usually called about 40 to 50 times a year, with about three quarters of that being in St Marys, Shaffer explained.
Nando is considered a full service police dog. He can do drug detection, patrol work, tracing and evidence location, and bite work.
“He’s got a lot of different jobs that he does, and my job is to help him do that. A lot of people think the handler is the one that does a lot of work, I don’t do anything. I interpret him. He does like sign language and I interpret it for the other police officers,” Shaffers said.
Shaffer said that much of Nando’s training is dependent on how much he loves his toys, which was apparent anytime Shaffer produced one of his work toys.
“I use his reward, which is a toy, for everything I need to teach him. If I need to teach him something new, I go get his favorite tool and we practice,” Shaffer said. “And I have very different toys for different tasks.”
Nando is trained to know which of his skills are needed and what he is looking for based on what toy he is presented. Each toy is meant for a different skill set, established through the training.
“If I’m doing a drug search, I’m going to give him his tug, it’s his favorite toy. If I’m doing an article search, he gets to have his frisbee, and that’s part of how I get him ready to do what he does is by showing him that reward,” Shaffer said.
This is such an important part of his training that Shaffer said when he went to choose the next K-9 officer, he gave a test to the dogs at the training facility to see which ones were the most toy-driven.
“With the toy drive, it allows me to easily train whatever I need to him, and it allows me to keep him focused during high distraction time, and it allows me to keep him working hard when he’s really tired or really hot,” Shaffer said.
Nando showed the crowd an example when his “tug toy” was brought out, signaling to him that he was expected to sniff out drugs in the area, which had been hidden ahead of time by Shaffer.
Shaffer has him sit and watch him. He pulls the toy out and pretends to throw it, which indicates to Nando he is now searching for drugs. This is the process he uses every time.
He said that Nando finds drugs through the odor. He cannot differentiate between different drugs, but knows to associate their smell with his tug toy.
“Whatever it is, we find whatever the odor is, and we train them to find that odor by corresponding it with the toy,” Shaffer said. “The odor means toy, so for him any of the drugs he finds, for him it means toy.”
The toy is made to smell like what he is expected to find to establish that connection. Then later, he is rewarded for finding such things like drugs by being given the specific toy as his reward.
He said the odor is important because Nando is not searching for the drug, he is searching for the odor. This means, even if there are no drugs found when Nando indicates he has found the scent, there were drugs there to leave the scent behind.
“Anytime we can think of a scenario, we practice it that way we can cover as much as we can before it happens on the street,” Shaffer said.
Doing the same thing over and over again with the same reward is what teaches him how to perform his best. This is why the same toy is used for each task.
St. Marys buys its police dogs mostly trained already, but as the K-9 handler, Shaffer is continuing that training to motivate the dog's responses into what the department wants. He also continuously puts in 16 hours per month on training to keep Nando up to par.
Shaffer is also a law enforcement certifying official with the American Working Dog Association, so he signs off on other law enforcement dogs and makes sure their training is up to where it needs to be.