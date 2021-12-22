ST. MARYS — The start of Monday’s City of St. Marys Council meeting included a touching tribute to City of St. Marys Police officers, St. Marys Area Ambulance personnel and Elk County Office of Emergency Services 911 dispatchers.
Chief Tom Nicklas of the City of St. Marys Police Department addressed two incidents in which several personnel worked as a team to save the lives of citizens.
The first happened Aug. 17, when Patrolmen Derrick Welsh, Chris Smith and DJ Marconi responded to Pfaff’s Market on Atlantic Street for reports of a 57-year-old man who was not conscious or breathing.
At the time, CPR was in progress on John Fox, the owner of Pfaff’s Market, said Nicklas. Welsh then applied an AED (automated external defibrillator) to the patient, and the team continued CPR. St. Marys Area Ambulance personnel arrived on scene, and Welsh continued to assist them. The patient was stabilized.
“Thanks to their efforts, Mr. Fox recovered, and is here with us tonight,” said Nicklas.
A round of applause was given as Fox was recognized.
The second incident, Nicklas said, occurred on Nov. 11 on Dippold Avenue, where COSMPD Officers Shawn Kronenwetter and Michell Klender responded to a residence where a man reportedly had a medical problem.
CPR was in progress on Kentaro (Ken) Azuma by a resident in the home. Police prepared and applied the AED, shocking him three times, said Nicklas. SMAA ambulance took over care and the patient was transported to UPMC Muncy.
Police later received a request from UPMC Muncy, asking for the data obtained from the AED that aided in the patient’s care. The AED was flown there from Penn Highlands Elk.
“It was later reported that that data was vital in treating the patient,” said Nicklas.
Azuma was also in attendance at the meeting, and was recognized with a round of applause.
Nicklas specially recognized Welsh, Kronenwetter and Klender, as well as SMAA personnel and 911 dispatchers who play a crucial part in handling these calls.
“In both cases, this care resulted in a positive outcome of both men,” he said.
Greg Gebauer with SMAA also spoke, stating that to handle calls such as these and have a successful outcome takes “multiple, multiple people.”
SMAA often has responders who are off duty when a call like this comes in, and several will still respond to help the on-call crews.
Since Gebauer became involved with EMS in 1990, the help of COSMPD officers has been “outstanding,” he said.
“They are a very intricate part of what we, as EMS, are doing out there,” he said. “They are always there and willing to help us.”