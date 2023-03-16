ST. MARYS — Thanks to the kindness of an anonymous donor, the St. Marys Public Library has acquired 61 new Wonderbooks –a printed book with a “ready-to-play” audiobook inside.
Director Leslie Swope said these books are a milestone at the library, since they are great for children who struggle to read or who are just learning how to read.
“Kids will press play to read along with their favorite books. The audio component is easy to use, and directs children when to turn the pages so they can follow along,” she explained.
Wonderbooks are also useful for adults who are aiming to improve their literacy skills.
Each year, this anonymous donor reaches out to the SMPL and asks what they need, Swope said. In the past, they have provided with new resources such as its train table for children, new ebooks, a door and bookshelves in the book-sale room.
The SMPL purchased a variety of book genres and types, including picture books, non-fiction, chapter books, large-print classics and graphic novels, said Swope.
At the end of last year, Swope said the library had purchased 11 Wonderbooks as a trial.
“The children who took them out loved them,” she says.
Swope herself took home a book, “Big Nate,” for her 4-year-old, who she says immediately turned it on and listened to it throughout an hour-long car ride.
“He refused to give it up when he was done, because he was reading a book like his brother,” she noted.
The learning opportunities continue once the child is finished reading the Wonderbook.
“Kids can switch to ‘Learning Mode’ to keep talking about the book they just read,” said Swope.
A narrator then leads a “question and answer” session with “open-ended, educator-vetted” questions about the story, she said.
“It’s a powerful way to teach parents how to talk with their children about books,” Swope said.
A full list of the Wonderbooks available can be found at the SMPL, as well as on the children’s page at www.smpl.org. Also follow the St. Marys Public Library on Facebook for updates.