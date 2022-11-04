ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library hosted several programs for children, adults and families throughout the month of October, according to library Director Leslie Swope, and will continue to do so in the coming months.
Author visits
International award-winning author John Schlimm visited the library to share his children’s book “The Star Jumped Over the Moon” with families and children in early October.
Schlimm engaged the children in a discussion of the story after hearing it read by Swope. Children were encouraged to use their imaginations to think about how the story would be different if they had written the story. The participants talked about wisdom, the people who they know who are wise, and had a contest to see who could draw the most stars.
Children also painted a galaxy of “kindness rocks” to take home and share in their communities as part of “The Kindness Rocks Project.” Participants left with a copy of Schlimm’s children’s book.
Author Dennis McGeehan visited to present “St. Marys Cemetery,” speaking of local legends and notable tombstones, on Oct. 25.
Shelley Frey, author of the children’s book “Woody’s World of Adventure: Woody Gets a Home” will visit the SMPL on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. to read and talk about the book. The real stuffed animal Woody himself will also be in attendance.
Copies of the book will be available at the event for purchase and signing by Frey. It’s also available at www.woodysworldofadventure.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and HW Book Peddlers in DuBois.
Programs
The library will continue to offer the same regular programs as it did in October, said Swope, including:
- Story time each Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yoga class every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Movie Club is the first and third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.
- Drawing with local artist Jesse Gradl on the first and third Thursdays at 5 p.m.
- Watercolor painting with local artist Janet VanEerden on the second and fourth Thursdays at 5 p.m.
- Book Club on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:45 p.m.
- Crafts for all ages the first and third Saturday of the month from 11-12:30 p.m.
The “Banned Book Club” meeting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., Swope noted.
In October, youth also enjoyed Halloween STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) stations, which included self-guided stations offering reading, LEGO stations, dressing up in costume, goodies and more.