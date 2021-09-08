ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library has made many advancements within the past year to expand services offered to its patrons.
Director Leslie Swope said in light of National Library Card Sign-up Month, the SMPL is inviting community members to stop in and sign up for a new card, or re-register their old one. Library cards are free for St. Marys residents ages 4 and older.
“We are in the process of switching everyone’s cards over to a new longer barcode. As we continue to add more digital service, we need a longer barcode number to help with verifying access,” Swope noted.
Also, within the past year, the SMPL has joined forces with New Castle, Oil Creek, New Crawford and Erie libraries to expand its eBook selection.
“This has more then quadrupled the amount of ebooks and audiobooks available to be downloaded,” she said.
Digital magazines through Flipster were added in the spring, Swope added, with 25 magazines including Pioneer Woman, Consumer Reports, People and others.
Free “test prep” and sample tests for school testing, such as the SAT and LSATs, as well as commercial tests for different locations like real estate and nursing, all became available in August as well, she said.