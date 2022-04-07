ST. MARYS — In light of National Library Week, the St. Marys Public Library is continuing its tradition of giving back and hosting local programs for all ages.
Director Leslie Swope said it is tradition to help another nonprofit organization throughout this week. The SMPL is currently collecting nonperishable food items for Christian Food Bank of St. Marys.
“In the past, the library has done ‘Food for Fines,’ where patrons can donate a food item, instead of having to pay their fines,” she said.
Although the SMPL became “fine free” at the beginning of 2022, they did not want to give up giving back to another local agency, Swope said.
Through April 9, mini-art kits are also available for patrons to pick up. Kits contain a small canvas, acrylic paints and a brush.
Ultimately, the library is creating a mini-art museum for “World Art Day” on April 15.
“These kits are for all ages to paint anything they choose,” said Swope.
The mini-art museum display will run from April 15-April 29.
St. Marys author James Baumgratz, known for his “Elk County Murders” books, will host “Missing in Pennsylvania” on Thursday, April 7 at 5 p.m.
The program is about people, including children, from the area who have disappeared without a trace.
The library is hosting its regular programs as well, such as story time, which includes stories, finger plays, songs and a craft, every Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for children ages 5 and under and their caregivers.
The “Next Chapter Book Club,” which is held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., is a book club for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“All literacy levels are welcome. We will be reading a series of short stories written by adults with disabilities, and discussing the stories after we read them,” said Swope.
Visit the SMPL on Facebook, www.stmpl.org or call 814-834-6141.