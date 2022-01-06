ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is going “fine free.”
Eliminating fines is something that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director Leslie Swope.
“The library’s board of trustees has made the decision to make this a permanent change,” she said.
The SMPL will be erasing old fines off of records in the new year, said Swope.
This is also a way for the library to be more accessible to those who enjoy its services and resources.
“We are looking for ways to eliminate barriers, especially for children who use the library,” said Swope. “Fines are an antiquated scare tactic that was used to punish people who did not return their materials on time.”
Charging fines for books often backfires as well, according to Swope.
“People will keep material instead of paying for the fine,” she added.
The SMPL would still like to focus more on patrons bringing their books back on time, but without a stigma attached.
“A lot of fines that accrue are on children’s accounts,” she said. “We want to encourage families and children to use the library and take out books to read, not penalize them.”
The library still maintains the same checkout period of one month for most materials, said Swope, with a two-week renewal option.
Patrons will still be charged for damaged and lost books as well, she said. Readers also provide their email address, so the SMPL can issue a “reminder” notice the day before the materials are due back.
“Books can always be renewed over the phone or in person at the library.”
Visit www.stmpl.org and the St. Marys Public Library Facebook page.