ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library has once again stepped up to do its part in helping local people in need.
The library is now offering two “Little Free Food Pantries,” said Director Leslie Swope.
A Little Free Food Pantry is a “crowdsourced solution” to local need.
“Whether there is a need for food or a need to give, mini-pantries help feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods. The goal of the little free food pantry is to prevent food insecurity,” said Swope.
There are 30 million children who depend on free lunch at school, Swope said. Efforts such as this help combat childhood hunger in local communities.
“For many of those kids, that meal is the only regular access to food they have,” said Swope.
There is now a free food pantry near the children’s room at the library, which is just for children and has meal items that are easy for them to make.
The other food pantry is located outside of the library, and open to any member of the community, 24/7.
The SMPL has partnered with CHOP –Child Hunger Outreach Partners –and the Elk County Community Foundation to help supply some of the food items, Swope said.
Any community members who would like to donate to the pantries can drop non-perishable items off at the library’s front desk, where staff members can then place them in the pantries as needed. People can also place items in the pantries if room allows.
“These pantries are not to take the place of the regular food pantry or other community services. It is a safety net to help those who might ‘fall through the cracks,’” said Swope. “There are no requirements or sign-ups. You simply take what you need, and leave the rest for others.”
Visit http://www.stmpl.org and the St. Marys Public Library on Facebook.