ST. MARYS — More than just its books and plethora of resources, the St. Marys Public Library also hosts quite unique clubs and activities.
The SMPL will host “Reading Under the Lights” at St. Marys Area High School’s football stadium from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Director Leslie Swope said the library is working with SMASD’s public school librarians to provide this program to people who have children in in the district.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket, enjoy reading, walk along the track to read the “Storywalk” and enter for book raffles. There will also be guest speakers reading, and books families can take home at the end of the night.
This idea, said Swope, stemmed from a program the Bradford Library has done for years.
“We all think it’s a great way to promote literacy,” she said.
The library hosted its first in-person program, “Seed Saver,” since COVID-19 Aug. 26, welcoming Stephen Marconi from Elk County Master Gardeners as its presenter, said Swope.
ClubsThe SMPL also hosts several unique clubs, including the Japanese Club each Tuesday from 4-5 p.m., run by Laura Egan and Chika Azuma.
“Laura is a Japanese translator who had an anime club while she was student teaching at St. Marys Area Middle School,” said Swope. “She really enjoyed sharing the Japanese language and culture with the students, and asked if she could hold a language club at the library. Chika is a native Japanese speaker who moved to St. Marys a few years ago.”
“Homework help” is each Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m., run by Dara Benjamin, who has worked for the library for years, and also was a SMAMS tutor and substitute teacher.
“Homework help is geared towards all age students. Study tips will also be given to high school students who might need more help in learning how to independently prepare for tests. Any student can come for help. Mrs. Benjamin primarily taught math and history, but if there are questions in other subject areas, other library staff are happy to step in and help,” said Swope.
“STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Halloween” will be held Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering about 10 different tables of activities, based on Halloween books, said Swope. Each station is about 30 minutes long, and include activities like children building a fence around a “scary carrot patch,” wrapping a mummy and making a monster.
Crafting Club will begin Sept. 23, taking place at 5 p.m. each Thursday.
“This social program is in place of the knitting group. Participants will bring whatever they are currently working on and come in to talk to other crafters,” said Swope.
The knitting group has seen a decline in participation recently, she said.
“Over the pandemic, the library had a lot of people asking if we were going to start it back up. I figured we would open up to more crafters and see if we can keep it going,” said Swope.
Visit the SMPL’s Facebook page or www.stmpl.org.