ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is lending out more than just books these days, and is seeking to expand its collection of tools and devices accessible to patrons.
The goal is to catalog and create a “Library of Things,” said Director Leslie Swope, and for the public to provide input on items they would be interested in borrowing.
The library is always intended to act as a resource for the community, providing educational items, activities and more, and this is just another extension of that, said Swope.
“A Library of Things” is defined as a collection of objects loaned by a library –including kitchen appliances, tools, electronics, games, craft supplies and recreational equipment, she said.
“These are objects that are useful occasionally, but you don’t want to store or own,” said Swope.
Throughout the past five years, the SMPL has been lending out certain items, such as cake pans, games and puzzles.
“These items see a lot of interest, and has expanded from 15 cake pans and a handful of games to 50 cake pans, 28 games, and 60 puzzles,” said Swope.
The majority of these “things” were received by donation.
Thanks to a grant the SMPL has received, it is now able to expand its collection of tools and devices.
“The grant came from an anonymous donor who reached out to the library last fall,” said Swope.
The donor had seen a “Library of Things” in Texas with similar items made lendable to patrons.
In order to accommodate more items, the SMPL will be adding more shelving in the meeting room, and therefore clearing up space in a storage closet, explained Swope.
“We have purchased a few things already, but we are asking the community what they would use if we had them,” she said.
Some already-purchased items include a five-in-one stud finder, portable radon detector, power washer, thermal imaging camera and a car scanner code reader.
There is a suggestion box at the library, located on Center Street where people can drop off recommendations.
“We are especially interested in recommended brands for items,” said Swope.
The SMPL is also looking for a VCR to add to the collection, so that people who have old home videos can access them.
Swope noted she has asked other libraries about their “Library of Things” collections and what seems to be popular.
“They were very helpful, and many of them sent along the agreements they have patrons sign stating responsibility for damages/loss and a liability waiver,” she said.
Items will be available to be loaned for a week’s time without renewal. Patrons will need a photo ID for any item that costs more than $50, and must be over the age of 18 to borrow from the “Library of Things.”
Visit the St. Marys Public Library’s Facebook page or www.stmpl.org for more information.