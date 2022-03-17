ST. MARYS — The 56th annual St. Marys Rotary Club auction, held Feb. 27, was a huge success and continues to be each year, said Secretary Vern Kreckel.
Around 495 items were all sold, he said, with many bidders buying multiple items.
The auction was started in 1967, said Kreckel.
“Ever since, the community has been very supportive of it,” he said.
Times have certainly changed, though. The second year the auction was held in 1968, two brand new cars were auctioned off, Kreckel said, something that would likely never happen today.
Back then, some items frequently auctioned off included tools, household items and women’s items, he said. Throughout the years, gift cards from local businesses have become a popular item with bidders.
“Our members have always been hard working,” said Kreckel. “The club has always been, and continues to be, very community minded.”
This is a main reason the community is so supportive of the club’s fundraisers, being that the majority of its projects stay local and benefit the St. Marys community.
Despite the pandemic, the auction has continued to be successful, Kreckel noted. The club would like to thank all of its donors and board sponsors. Items were received from local artists, businesses, people and others.