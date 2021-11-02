ST. MARYS — What started out as a rainy Sunday ended in some sunshine during the St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual drive-thru trick or treat.
In partnership with City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, the effort takes place on Wolfel Avenue, inviting families and little trick-or-treaters to line up in their cars for treat bags, and even some Star Wars toys that were donated to the rotary club, said Secretary Vern Kreckel.
In past years, the Halloween-day event typically involves a parade of costumes at Memorial Park, while The River 98.9 of St. Marys plays spooky music. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions, the SMRC switched to a drive-thru effort in 2020 and 2021.
The club typically anticipates giving out 300 bags of candy, said Kreckel. This year, around 250 were given out on Halloween day, just prior to the city’s trick-or-treat hours from 6-8 p.m.
The Halloween effort, trailing all the way back to the 1970s, is simply tradition for both the community and the rotary members who hand out the treats, Kreckel said. Families and children always seem to be grateful for the fun Halloween festivity, and come out to support the rotary club.
Overall, the drive-thru went well, said Kreckel, and the weather ended up cooperating.