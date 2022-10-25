ST. MARYS — Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the St. Marys Rotary Club is bringing its Halloween parade for trick-or-treaters back to Memorial Park in its traditional fashion on Sunday.
Secretary Vern Kreckel said for the past two years, the club has hosted a “drive-thru” trick-or-treat event for Halloween, where kids dressed up in costume and received treats from volunteers through car windows as they passed through.
This year’s parade will be held at the Clubhouse at Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Youth and families are welcome to attend in costume as they enjoy the in-person parade and receive treats from club volunteers.
It’s very nice, said Kreckel, to “return to normalcy,” and bring back something local children and families enjoy.
With the drive-thru process in 2020 and 2021, Kreckel said volunteers weren’t able to see the kids in their costumes, and the kids weren’t able to see one another’s, which is something everyone looks forward to during the Halloween season.
“It’s more fun this way,” he said. “We get to see the costumes, and it’s more lively.”
Along with sweet treats, the club will be giving away cash prizes this year, which also has not been done for the past couple of years.
The SMRC itself is returning to normalcy, too, bringing its “Student of the Month” awardee back to the club’s meetings in person for recognition.
The River 98.9 of St. Marys will be playing traditional Halloween tunes as the parade goes on.
Also during this event, the SMRC will draw the winning ticket for the Lottery Ticket Fundraiser, which is brand new this year, and has been ongoing since around the end of July.
The winner has the option of choosing $2,500 in lottery tickets, or $1,500 in cash plus $500 in lottery tickets. A child in attendance will be picking the winning ticket.
The new fundraiser has went very well, Kreckel said, and has been received positively by the community.
Visit the St. Marys Rotary Club on Facebook or http://www.stmarysparotary.org.