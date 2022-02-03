ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club will host its annual auction on Sunday, Feb. 27, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The auction, held at the Project Gifts for Elk County facility on Depot Street, has been a community tradition for more than 50 years, and raises funds for all of the SMRC’s projects, said Secretary Vern Kreckel.
In 2020, the club debuted its online bidding process, allowing bidders to participate from any location.
In 2021, the club received 475 donated items for the auction. Feb. 1 was the deadline to donate, said Kreckel. Items always include something for everyone, including gift cards for local restaurants and shops, decorations, creations made by local artists, furniture, toys and more.
“People tune it every year, and look forward to it,” said Kreckel.
The auction is a true community effort, said Kreckel, and a great fundraiser for the club.
“We are appreciative of all of the businesses that have donated to us,” he said.
Despite the state of the pandemic last year, it was one of the best auctions yet, Kreckel added, possibly due to more people who were at home participating.
The club has developed with the times over the years, incorporating certain conveniences for auction bidders. Something that has contributed to the auction’s success in the last few years, said Kreckel, is people being able to use credit cards.
“We have seen great success with the improvements we have made. It really has benefited us and come to a good result,” he said.
The River 98.9 website, www.theriver989.com, will provide a link to the event. The St. Marys Rotary Club’s website, www.stmarysrotary.org, will feature a link that will take viewers to the Zito Media channel to watch the auction, said Kreckel.
In order to tune in and bid on items, people should call 814-834-2241 to register and receive a PIN (Personal Identification Number). Before bidding on an item, participants must enter that PIN and password.