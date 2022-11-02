ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club returned to its traditional Halloween Parade format on Sunday afternoon, welcoming many trick-or-treaters and families back to Memorial Park for music, goodies and fellowship.
Secretary Vern Kreckel said there were about 150 participating children, and the weather for the event was “perfect.”
In 2020 and 2021, the SMRC held a “drive-thru trick-or-treat event” for its Halloween celebration. So, this year’s was particularly special, with all participants being able to walk in the parade again, said Kreckel.
As club members handed out goodie bags to children, it was great to see all of the children’s costumes in person again, he noted.
The club also gave out cash prizes during the Halloween event.
Visit the St. Marys Rotary Club on Facebook or http://www.stmarysparotary.org.