ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club will again host its traditional Halloween drive-thru trick or treat this year.
In partnership with City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, the trick or treat invites families and children to line up in their cars in the Wolfel Avenue parking lot from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The Halloween event, tracing all the way back to the 1970s, typically includes a parade, where the children walk around the park in their costumes. For 2020 and 2021, SMRC Secretary Vern Kreckel said members have chosen a drive-thru event, due to COVID-19 and safety precautions.
The club will be giving away 350 bags of candy, which is more than last year’s 300.
“We seemed to get very positive feedback last year,” said Kreckel, noting there was a long lineup of cars from Memorial Park to the Diamond in downtown St. Marys.
In 2020, SMRC members, park volunteers, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College representatives and the Elk County Fair Queen were handing out candy to children.
The drive-thru event is scheduled prior to the City of St. Marys’ trick or treat, which is from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween.
The club also received a truckload of toy donations, said Kreckel, and members plan to give out Star Wars toys.
This is a great way for the community to get out and enjoy Halloween festivities, said Kreckel. The community is always supportive of the Rotary and its efforts.