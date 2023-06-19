ST. MARYS — A tradition that many community members look forward to –the St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual Beef Sale –is set for cook off on Friday, June 23 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out.
This is the club’s largest fundraiser, which takes place outside of the Project Gifts for Elk County facility on Depot Street in downtown St. Marys.
The cost is $5 per beef sandwich, and proceeds benefit the rotary club and all of its efforts to better the community.
Club Secretary Vern Kreckel said this fundraiser has been happening for around 35-38 years, and typically receives an overwhelming amount of support from locals.
The sale has continued to grow in success after it returned from the pandemic hiatus in 2021, Kreckel said, with last year’s going very well.
The club is known to sell over 1,500 beef sandwiches and growing. Community members look forward to the tradition of smelling beef cooking throughout downtown St. Marys on the day of the sale, usually creating quite the line on Depot Street and beyond.
Also huge contributors are local plants, companies, and businesses that order the sandwiches in bulk, said Kreckel, some of which go out on Thursday evening for second and third-shift workers, and Friday morning for employee lunches.
The SMRC is anticipating 64 roasts Friday, he said.
Those who would like to preorder can call Bob Roberts at 814-594-2646 or Kreckel at 814-834-1874 or 814-594-6425.
For more information on the club, visit www.stmarysrotary.org or the Facebook page.