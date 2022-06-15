ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual beef sale fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24.
The club’s largest fundraiser takes place outside of the Project Gifts for Elk County facility on Depot Street, engulfing downtown St. Marys with the smell of cooked beef.
Club Secretary Vern Kreckel said the fundraiser went very well last year, especially after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors can purchase a grilled beef sandwich for $5 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out, with proceeds benefiting the club and all its community efforts.
The SMRC is responsible for several community initiatives each year, including the Halloween Parade, Project Gifts for Elk County and much more.
Typically, the club sells over 1,500 beef sandwiches, drawing in a line trailing up Depot Street. Rotary members take care of the cooking and drive-thru service, and other volunteers also contribute, including local high school students, said Kreckel.
It has also become a tradition for local businesses and companies to pre-order the sandwiches in bulk for their employees, said Kreckel, which the rotary prepares ahead of time.
For pre-orders, call Fran Levenduski at 814-335-4317.
For more information on the club, visit www.stmarysrotary.org or the Facebook page.