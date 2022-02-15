ST. MARYS — What started out as a letter-writing assignment at South St. Marys Street Elementary School turned into a very interesting class project.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said students in Brett Long’s second-grade class were doing the letter-writing assignment when it evolved into much more.
Student Elliot Wingard, who says he is an “aspiring whale researcher,” wrote a letter to the Canadian Whale Institute in Canada, said Kuhar.
“The staff at the institute were so intrigued by Elliot and his questions that they sent him all kinds of information and supplies,” she said, such as informational pamphlets and a whale stuffed animal.
Mr. Long’s class also read the story “Dear Mr. Blueberry,” which is about a young person’s interest and questions about whales, said Kuhar.
Wingard’s fascination with whales and “Dear Mr. Blueberry” turned into “Team Canada” wondering what else they could do to help protect the marine mammals.
The students then reconnected with the whale institute, said Kuhar, and challenged both Long and Kuhar to match whatever amount of donations they raised for the Canadian Whale Institute.
According to the Canadian Whale Institute’s website, its mission is to “conduct and support activities to better understand and protect marine mammals and to promote awareness and responsibility for their habitats.”
The institute also conducts research, provides educational resources and rescues marine mammals in need.
The team effort ended up being a great success story. Team Canada brought in over $132, said Kuhar.
“Along with other donations, a grand total of $438.80 will be sent to the whale institute to help with their mission,” she said.
To learn more about the institute, visit www.canadianwhaleinstitute.ca/.