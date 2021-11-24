ST. MARYS — After serving only take-out meals to seniors for nearly 70 weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Marys Senior Center on Erie Avenue has seen a glimpse of normalcy in the past few months.
Director Lesa Lamb said the center, which reopened July 13, is now offering both take-out and eat-in options, with about half of clients taking advantage of each.
The center has seen an increase in people joining throughout the past couple of months, said Lamb. This could be due to some people retiring during the pandemic, or just wanting to get out more and have something social to do.
Some are still being cautious because of COVID-19, said Lamb. For example, they have the option to play card and table games like they used to, but not as many are taking advantage of those right now. The inside of the building is spacious and offers several tables and sitting room for clients.
Volunteers, particularly in the kitchen, also increased recently, Lamb said, noting how helpful consistent volunteers were with serving takeout meals during the pandemic shutdown.
One thing at the center that is definitely going well, she said, is the exercise class held on Tuesday and Friday mornings. There are three instructors for the classes, and they have been popular for some of the newer members.
Previously, two nurses would visit the SMSC regularly, which was halted recently. Lamb noted they are hoping to bring back health screenings for clients in January if things fall into place.
November and December are also special times at the center, being that it provides holiday meals for seniors. On top of its regular clients, an additional 15-20 take advantage of the holiday meals. This is particularly useful for those who may not attend holiday gatherings or have the means to cook.
This year's Thanksgiving meal took place Nov. 23, offering turkey and “all the trimmings.” The Christmas meal will take place Dec. 21, and people are to order a week in advance.
The center still occasionally welcomes speakers back, too, such as historian Ray Beimel, who visited on Nov. 3 to talk about “Before and After – Changes in St. Marys,” according to the center's November schedule.
The seniors have said they are happy the center is open again, said Lamb, and to take advantage of the cooked meals. The meals are also set up on a certain schedule for them, that way they are on track nutritionally.
All in all, said Lamb, her happiness and gratefulness is that the center is still able to be open for those who need it.
The SMSC also acts as a resource for seniors, directing them to resources and information about Medicare enrollment, which lasts through Dec. 7. Telephone or sit-down appointments can be made by calling Kellie at 814-776-0428.
To learn more about the SMSC and its services, call 814-781-3555.