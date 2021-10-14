ST. MARYS — Emma Gavazzi, the St. Marys Area School District board of directors student representative, gave her monthly report during Monday evening’s meeting.
Class elections were held Oct. 8, she said, where Paige Bauer was elected president of the freshmen class, Calden Baker of the junior class, Gianna Surra, sophomore class and Lilli Mosier, senior class president.
“Each of them ran unopposed, thereby gaining their roles,” she noted.
Although there will not be the traditional homecoming dance at St. Marys Area High School, traditional homecoming activities still took place, including spirit week, a pep rally and a homecoming football game, Gavazzi said.
Marissa Matangelo was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.
Sports
In her traditional style, Gavazzi updated the directors on sports.
“The girls’ tennis team finished their regular season with a record of 12 wins and two losses,” she said.
Gavazzi herself and Davan Lion competed in singles districts Oct. 5, she said, where Lion won first place.
Rachel Fleming, Caitlin Blessel, Mya Klaiber and Gavazzi all competed in doubles tennis districts, she said.
“The golf team has a season record of 13 wins and two losses,” she said. Lucas Benjamin is one of six players from District 9 who will advance to the state tournament later this month.”
The girls varsity volleyball team has a record of five wins and six losses, and the JV team, two wins and nine losses. The girls soccer team has eight wins under its belt, tied one, and lost three, said Gavazzi, while the boys soccer team has eight wins and five losses.
“The cross country team has also been carrying out their season, and cheerleaders have been participating at football games,” said Gavazzi.