ST. MARYS — Two South St. Marys Street Elementary School students were recently named winners in the Pennsylvania Drug-Free Calendar Contest.
Fifth-graders Abigal D’Amore and Emma Samick created pieces in SSMSES art teacher Donna Cassels' class.
The artwork will be featured in the 2022 Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug-Free Calendar, said Cassels.
“These calendars will be distributed all over Pennsylvania schools and state buildings, sending a message that a drug-free life is a better life,” Cassels said.
D’Amore and Samick also won a $529 contribution toward a college savings program.
“We are so proud of both of them,” she noted.
In its 25th year, the contest invites fifth-grade students in Pennsylvania to create original artwork, conveying a drug-free message, during National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October, according to Office of Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro’s website.
Each calendar month will be represented with student artwork, with one illustration also for the cover.
The contest is funded through the Community Drug Abuse Prevention Fund, according to www.attorneygeneral.gov.
From the entrants, 13 students’ artwork were selected to appear in the calendar, which is circulated throughout the commonwealth to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and the benefits of being drug free.
D’Amore, who’s piece of art is described as an American flag over a farmhouse, said the message is “Red, white and blue – Drugs are bad for you!”
“The idea popped into my head when I was looking at the American flag,” she said. “I counted the stripes, but didn’t have room to put all of the stars on the flag. The stars stand for the 50 states, and the stripes stand for the original 13 colonies.”
Samick described her piece of art as “a happy rocket shooting for the stars,” with the message of “Shoot for the Stars, aim high, don’t do drugs.”
“I thought a rocket going into space with stars would be really pretty, and I put a lot of effort into it,” Samick said.