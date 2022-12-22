ST. MARYS — St. Marys area students performed in their All-District Concert on Dec. 13, celebrating the holiday season through song in front of staff, family and friends.
St. Marys Area School District Choral Director Adam Brooks said 300 students from five SMASD schools –in grades four through 12 –sang 35 holiday-oriented tunes during the show.
These all-district concerts are a joint effort, with many volunteers and playing parts involved, said Brooks.
There were 2,500 Christmas tree lights used to illuminate the stage.
Some traditional tunes the audience recognized were “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Silent Night,” “The Night Before Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride,” said Brooks.
All elementary, middle and high school chorus and bands made this show a success, he said. There were also 12 soloist students who snagged the spotlight for a tune.
Part of the All-District Concert also included giving back –a canned food drive/donations that added up to $500, Brooks noted, benefiting Christian Food Bank in St. Marys.
The audience joined in on all of the holiday cheer at the end, with over 1,000 people singing along to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“It was so much fun, and we are so proud of all of the performers,” Brooks said.
It’s a great experience for students of all ages to participate in shows such as this one together, he said.
There were also some “pop up” holiday performances that followed in the next week, including St. Marys Area Middle School students singing at Bennett’s Valley Senior Center, and a performance by St. Marys Area High School students on Dec. 21. Each elementary school also held a sing-a-long.
All-District Concert photos are courtesy of Lauren Rakieski.