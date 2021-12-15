ST. MARYS — Students in economic and American government classes at St. Marys Area High School collected 800 pounds of food to donate to Christian Food Bank of St. Marys just before Thanksgiving.
Christopher Taylor, a teacher at SMAHS, said the goal was to see which class could donate the most food during the last full week of school before Thanksgiving break in November. The competition included both senior and junior students.
At the beginning of the week, Taylor said students in one of the classes brought in several boxes of canned beans to kick off the food drive.
“That inspired some intense competition,” he said.
Overall, the project ended up collecting quite a bit of macaroni and cheese, beans, vegetable oil, stuffing, rice, peanut butter and canned vegetables, as well as other items.
The project was a good learning experience for students in more than one way, said Taylor, including that they had to do math.
“Given that the average person should consume 2,000 calories each day, we measured how many people could be fed for a day with each class’s donations. Our collective total was 515 people fed for a day, with one class feeding over 200 people,” he explained.
Students selected calorie-dense foods at the best value, Taylor said.
“This, in turn, helped them to think from the perspective of a person in need,” he said.
The topic of the strain on food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed, said Taylor, as well as how that need compares to other economic crises in U.S. history.
“It also developed some leadership skills in students that organized efforts in their classes,” he said.
Students continued to go all-out in collecting donations, Taylor added, so he “negotiated a truce” between his two economic classes.
“They were continuing to get people from outside of school to bring donations in on the last day of the food drive,” he said.
Each class won the prize, ultimately, which was a meal courtesy of Taylor and one non-academic class period. For one class, he whipped up pancakes, and another, mac and cheese.