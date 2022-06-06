ST. MARYS — St. Marys area high, middle and elementary schools presented spring concerts in the month of May, with more than 250 students in grades four through 12 participating.
St. Marys Area School District Choral Director Adam Brooks said all students practiced and performed throughout the year to prepare for this.
The music directors included Felicia Quinn, Adam Brooks, Amy Sines, Laura Kleppinger and Cortney Foote. Each of the two concerts featured students in two, three or four district buildings, Brooks said.
“It takes special planning and consideration to plan and execute that sort of event. We have had to be a bit creative in how we direct each performance due to illnesses, masks, social distancing, and school closures for the last two years, but it’s been very nice to collaborate with all of our music directors,” he said.
Along with working with SMASD music directors, it has also been rewarding to see students supporting one another, Brooks noted.
“We want the younger students to have mentors to look up to, and we want the older students to remember what it was like to start playing or singing and to want to help them out,” he said.
There was also an all-district student symposium held in March, the first time everyone had performed together since 2019, said Brooks.
“The concerts in May were also special, because each school ensemble was able to perform their own program for the other school students and their families,” he said.
It was also great to see elementary students performing on their own, Brooks added.
“This means we are on a positive and growing trajectory, as far as our program is concerned,” he said.
The elementary band played many pieces, including “Old MacBingo,” and “Popcorn Prelude,” which included solo instrument parts, said Brooks, and “Happy Birthday” in light of student Conor Fox’s birthday.
The St. Marys Area High School band and chorus performed many jazz songs, says Brooks, including “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and “Mission Impossible Theme.” The bands also played traditional band literature, and the St. Marys Area Middle School band and chorus students sang tunes like “Blackbird” by The Beatles and “Let My People Go.”
There were several soloists throughout SMAHS and SMAMS, Brooks said, including Maddie Nedimyer, MaryAnna Sines, Dalton Myers, Coral Mackenzie, Andrea Catalone, Ellie Delvalle-Garcia, Carmen Kopp, Terra Hnath, Abby Pociask, Brielle Callihan, Amarah Fullam, Isaac Belovesick, Carly Antonelli and Brandon Vollmer.
Brooks attributes two major components to performing that will impact students in the long run –“preparation” and “the performance.”
“When we prepare, we all try to isolate the details as well as look at the overall picture for each musical selection. From the beginner band pieces up to the high school pieces, it’s important to see the ‘big picture,’ but for individuals to understand their role in the ensemble.”
Directors also try to instill good practice habits, which are important life skills that can be used in classes, sports and eventually in the career force, jobs and furthering their education, said Brooks.
“Music can definitely be a life-long activity or career, but will also help you succeed in anything else you do,” he said.
Performing in front of crowds can be beneficial to students in that it gives them confidence for future performances, said Brooks.
“It feels pretty scary at first when you see hundreds of people in front of you, but they all know that they have friends and peers surrounding them, as well as a director, who are there to support, help, and guide them through the performance. It’s about seeing everyone succeed and to have a good musical experience.”