ST. MARYS — Instead of visiting Elk Towers residents this year in their traditional fashion, South St. Marys Street Elementary School students improvised.
Each year, the students visit the residents at the Center Street facility dressed in their Halloween costumes and provide a short musical concert, said first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic. On Friday, the plan was to walk there and sing to the residents as they stood on their balconies.
Instead, due to weather, students gathered on the bleachers in the gymnasium and made a YouTube video for the residents to watch, featuring the song “Pumpkin Jack.” They also created a fall craft for residents to enjoy, said Kocjancic.
The residents very much look forward to this, Kocjancic said, and it was disappointing they weren’t able to go. But, the hope is to walk there in the spring some time.
The residents still gave SSMSES first graders their treat bags, said Kocjancic, made for all 90 students and included candy and a drink in a canvas bag.
Burkes Ace Home Center of St. Marys donated the treat bags to Elk Towers to be filled for the students, she added.
Last year, first graders participated in the downtown St. Marys Halloween parade as well, and received treats from local businesses.