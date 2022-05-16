ST. MARYS — St. Marys elementary school students recently participated in the annual Arbor Day planting with the Shade Tree Commission.
STC Chairwoman Gail Shturtz said a portion of the STC’s mission is education.
Part of those education efforts includes giving all of the fourth graders in St. Marys schools a tree each year, which they may plant at their house or wherever they wish. This year, students received an Eastern white pine.
The STC has had its “Tree City USA” status for 17 years, said Shturtz, something the commission is responsible for maintaining.
The fourth graders also receive lessons from Scott Sjolander with Penn State Extension on Arbor Day –April 29. Sjolander teaches the students about being an urban arborist, planting trees, the importance of trees, etc. He also gives them a book on tree planting.
Volunteer Kathy Herzing also gave students a lesson on how to plant their tree when they get home, and the importance of watering the tree.
Shturtz hosts an activity where the students look at pictures during a “tree identification” lesson.
“They also receive a booklet on the common trees in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Next year, those same fourth graders will receive a survey.
“We like to see how the trees are doing, and how many of them survived,” said Shturtz. “We are always really happy with what the kids learn. One of the biggest things they have learned is how much work goes into taking care of a tree.”
Fifth-grade students in St. Marys also plant the “Arbor Day tree” each year. This year, 123 South St. Marys Street Elementary School students helped to plant a red scarlet maple tree at Luhr Park.
Dave Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery also attends this planting, providing the tree and helping the students with the process.
The planting is a special occasion, as not only STC members attend, but City of St. Marys Council officials, Chamber of Commerce members and Rep. Mike Armanini, said Shturtz.
Representatives of First Energy also attended, as they purchased the trees for the fourth graders.
This is also a neat experience, since students can visit the parks years later and see the tree they helped plant in fifth grade.
Next year, St. Marys Catholic Elementary School students will plant an Arbor Day tree at Benzinger Park.
As it does every year, the commission also has upcoming plantings for its memorial trees on May 19 and May 22.
“A memorial tree is something that people can do in honor of someone they’ve lost, or in honor of someone who is still living,” said Shturtz.
Forms for memorial trees are available at City Hall in downtown St. Marys.