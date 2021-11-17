ST. MARYS — The ordinance for publication providing the levy and assessment of fiscal taxes for the year 2022 was approved by City of St. Marys Council members Monday. Ultimately, the budget includes both Real Estate and Earned Income Tax increases.
St. Marys staff and council members have been working throughout budget season to come up with a solution in facing a revenue deficit, increasing costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and several other factors during “a time of uncertainty,” according to the advertised budget.
Ultimately, the 2022 proposed changes to the city’s budget include:
An increase in Real Estate Tax of 1 mill.
“Real estate taxes have not been increased within the city of St. Marys since 2011. Meanwhile, over the past decade, the cost of living has gone up 17.8 percent,” the budget proposal reads.
An increase in Earned Income Tax (EIT) from 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent.
Each year, said City Manager Joe Fleming, it’s important to publicize this information for the public, and inform them of what kinds of things this budget money helps pay for.
Mayor Chris Pletcher noted that property taxes have not been increased in a decade. Half of these funds will go toward City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation. EIT are split within St. Marys Area School District.
“This combined increase in taxes is very modest,” he said. “The total tax increase for the average resident in the city is $165 per year, or a little over $3 per week.”
These additional funds will also be used for street crew capabilities, grant funding, connectivity with city departments and services and capital infrastructure projects.
The city was operating at a deficit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not taking any corrective action in the 2021 budget, and coming to a deficit of $200,000, according to the 2022 proposal.
“With these shortfalls continuing to impact our local economy, we are faced with tough decisions surrounding budgets,” the proposal says. “We either need to find a way to bring in additional revenue, or cut investments in critical infrastructure or essential services.”
Raising taxes was not an easy decision, and something “no one wanted to do,” said Councilman Andrew Mohney during Monday’s meeting, but it is now unavoidable. However, there are positive aspects to the situation.
The city has been unable to take care of issues such as sewage and infrastructure problems due to not having raised taxes in 10 years, he said.
“While no council wants to be the one to do it, I hope as a community, we can understand why and the need to have to do this,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about making St. Marys the best it can possibly be.”
St. Marys parks is a cause close to Mohney’s heart, he continued, and a portion of this goes to supporting that. This will make room for more capital improvement projects.
The 2022 budget will be available for viewing at the St. Marys Public Library, Elk County Courthouse, St. Marys City Hall and at www.stmaryspa.gov.