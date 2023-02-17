ST. MARYS — In its very first season, the St. Marys Area High School Unified bocce ball team is already rolling into playoff games next week.
Established at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the team has won its first three matches, said Mollie Anzinger, one of the coaches and also a special education liaison with St. Marys Area School District. The team is a part of the Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program.
“The mission of this program is to promote a community of inclusion and acceptance by providing opportunities for students with and without disabilities to meaningfully participate together in sports,” the team’s news release says. “The Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), as well as the Bureau of Special Education within the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”
In the spring time, SMAHS is a participant in Special Olympics track and field. The Unified bocce ball team is another inclusive opportunity for the district and the community. There are more than 300 participating bocce ball teams in the state, the news release says.
According to Special Olympics Pennsylvania, “By providing opportunities for students both with all types of disabilities and without disabilities to participate in sports meaningfully and by engaging other students in the school community, Interscholastic Unified Sports (IUS) helps promote inclusion, acceptance, and respect.”
Bocce teams consist of six to eight players, with the season running December through February, followed by the championship games.
SMAHS bocce ball team players are:
- Elijah Rippey
- Gianna Surra
- Giovanni Saraceno
- Jesse Greishaw
- Kara Hanslovan
- Patrick Blessel
- Wyatt Saline
- Vincent Lenze
The team’s head coach is Samantha Zimmerman, with Anzinger, SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey and teacher Jamie Caskey. The SMAHS team is part of the Potter/McKean/Elk/Cameron league, the coaches said. The students have the opportunity to compete against students from other areas, too, such as Clearfield, Erie, Bedford, Huntington and Cambria leagues.
Rooting for one another
After its three league competitions, the SMAHS bocce team will enter playoffs Feb. 20 through March 3. The top eight teams in the state will compete at the Giant Center in Hershey on March 23, something Zimmerman said the team has already “penciled in” to its calendar.
Since the initiation of the team, SMASD has joined together to cheer on the competition athletes, the coaches said.
Coach Zimmerman went on to say she is impressed with the students’ level of commitment to bocce ball throughout their first season.
“From the initial practice, I have seen friendships being created and goals being set. Students are truly working together for the SMASD win,” she says in the release.
Zimmerman also said she enjoys witnessing teamwork between the athletes, and watching them motivate one another.
“I wanted to be involved with this team as soon as the school discussed the Unified program’s mission statement. I am very proud of this group of athletes who treat each other with respect, and value the unique strengths of each individual member,” she said.
Anzinger said it’s a highlight of her day to stop in at bocce ball practices.
“The way that students cheer each other on, offer tips and tricks about the best throwing strategy, and motivate each other is a true testament to the athletes we see compete in these matches,” she said.
Also exciting news, St. Marys Area School District will also be hosting a Special Olympics event this year at the SMAHS track and field on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m.