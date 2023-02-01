ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly entered a residence without permission and assaulted one of the tenants.
Ashley Patricia Urmann, 32, is charged with burglary –overnight accommodations, person present, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct, harassment and criminal mischief –damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department responded to a North St. Marys Street residence on Jan. 29 around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an alleged burglary in progress.
Police found Urmann on the front porch of the residence. When asked if she lived there, she did not respond. Police spoke with the tenants of the residence and several witnesses, who advised that Urmann arrived at the residence uninvited and unwelcome. When she knocked at the door, a guest unlocked it, and Urmann allegedly forcibly entered. She was told several times to leave, but refused. When one of the individuals approached her, Urmann allegedly struck them in the face, causing a scratch and redness to their right cheek, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Witnesses confirmed the above situation. The tenants advised that Urmann had been previously told by police not to return to the residence. Urmann reportedly smelled like alcohol, and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and blurred speech. Additionally, a door was reportedly damaged by Urmann during her attempt to gain entry. The damage is estimated to be under $250.
Urmann’s bail was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 14 at Jacob’s office.