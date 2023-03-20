RIDGWAY — A St. Marys woman is facing felony child endangerment charges after she was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine and several other substances.
Nyssa Leigh Smith, 30, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of medical marijuana –additional violation of medical marijuana act, a misdemeanor; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 23.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on patrol on Nov. 27, 2022, state police in Ridgway observed a maroon Dodge Caravan cross the center lane three times, and the fog line two times, within a 1-mile span, in the area of Route 219 in Ridgway Township. During one of the alleged centerline crosses, the vehicle was halfway into the opposing lane of travel. While following the vehicle, the officer clocked it as going 12 mph over the 55 mph speed limit. Police initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Boot Jack Auto.
During a conversation with the driver, Smith, the officer detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. They also noticed a rolled cannabis joint near the center console. There were three young children, ages 12, 10 and 4, in the rear of the vehicle, along with an adult passenger.
Smith told police she had smoked marijuana four hours prior. When asked if she had a medical marijuana card, Smith said she did, but could not produce it. Smith reportedly showed police a plastic container of 10 smoked and unsmoked cannabis joints. These items were seized and placed into evidence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw. During the blood draw, she allegedly passed out for several seconds.
On Dec. 29, 2022, testing results showed that Smith’s blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Sertraline, Desmethylsertraline, Bupropion, Hydroxybupropion and Gabapentin.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for April 19 at Martin’s office.