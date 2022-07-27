ST. MARYS — A woman is facing charges after she was allegedly busted selling heroin/fentanyl in the Elk County area over a four-month period.
Andrea Jane Horne, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; criminal use a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 12.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, throughout January-April 2022, the City of St. Marys Police and the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force received ongoing information regarding Horne allegedly being involved with the use/distribution of heroin/fentanyl. Horne was identified by police in several drug investigations allegedly using her cell phone to communicate with other drug users and dealers to both purchase and sell controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On April 27, police observed a black Lincoln sedan traveling on State Route 255, allegedly going 10 mph over the speed limit. Police pulled alongside the vehicle and identified the driver as Horne. The passenger in the vehicle was also known to have several active bench warrants for his arrest.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Chapel Road and Route 255. When approaching the vehicle, they reportedly observed drug paraphernalia, including a glass smoking device, in the cup holder. Horne also allegedly retrieved a pen tube from her bra and provided it to police. She was placed under arrest and searched, which resulted in the seizure of eight “Doordash” stamp bags containing heroin/fentanyl from her wallet in a zippered pouch, two “Vaccine” stamp bags and a rolled one-dollar bill from her purse, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Interviews with Horne and the passenger in the car indicated they were actively looking to locate/purchase controlled substances in Elk County. On April 28, police interviewed Horne, when she allegedly discussed her drug habits and illegal activities. Horne said she had been helping distribute heroin/fentanyl in the Elk County area, and had been throwing money in with others who made trips to Pittsburgh to resupply with heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Horne said she allegedly had a source in Pittsburgh who would be identified via her cell phone.
Horne also admitted to making several phone calls to local drug users in Elk County attempting to locate heroin/fentanyl. Horne’s Apple iPhone and $60 were seized as evidence. A forensic examination of the phone on May 3 resulted in numerous call logs, Facebook messenger chats, and texts between Horne and numerous drug dealers/users regarding the distribution of heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Horne waived her preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Tuesday, July 26. Her bail is set at $20,000.