ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing felony drug charges after five bricks of heroin laced with fentanyl were allegedly seized from her vehicle during a traffic stop.
Amber May Osgood, 35, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 29. Bail is currently set at $50,000.
On Jan. 29, officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department and members of the Elk County Drug Task Force were conducting an investigation of heroin/fentanyl being obtained from the Pittsburgh area and transported to Elk County, where it would be sold. The investigation allegedly identified Osgood as the person obtaining the drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search warrant was obtained to search Osgood’s vehicle she was riding in when she returned to Elk County on Jan. 29. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of State Route 255 in St. Marys, which resulted in the seizure of five bricks of heroin laced with fentanyl and a cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Osgood was allegedly using the phone to obtain and sell controlled substances. She had just reportedly returned from Pittsburgh with the heroin and fentanyl.
Osgood’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 22 at Jacob’s office.