ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after she was allegedly under the influence of several drugs while driving with a minor in the car.
Ariana Michael Schloder, 30, of St. Marys, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian commits offense, and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 30.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Spruce Street on July 8 for reports of a car accident. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, reportedly struck a telephone pole. According to police, the driver was identified as Schloder, and a minor was in the back seat. Schloder was transported to Penn Highlands Elk. She was later released with some aches and scratches, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schloder allegedly admitted to driving around the corner “pretty fast.” She was traveling south and collided into a telephone pole. The vehicle was not financially insured.
According to police, Schloder appeared disoriented, had droopy eyelids and was sluggish in general. When checking her eyes with a flashlight, the officer noticed her pupils reacting slowly to the light. When asked when she last used drugs, Schloder allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine recently.
After a field sobriety test, Schloder was taken into custody and transported to PHE for a blood draw.
On Aug. 26, the toxicology report showed Schloder was under the influence of several controlled substances while driving, including fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, despropionyl fentanyl and norfentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schloder’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12 at Jacob’s office.