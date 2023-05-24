ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck and choked a man in a Maurus Street apartment.
Kathryn Rose Burger, 30, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 19.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to Maurus Street on May 19 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police met with Burger and a man, who reportedly had blood surrounding his lip and facial area. He also appeared to be bleeding from inside of his mouth, as he was spitting blood onto the ground.
The victim advised that he had started packing his items into boxes to move out of the residence. He had fallen asleep on a couch in the living room and was woken up by Burger, who allegedly struck him in the face numerous times, causing wounds with bleeding, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Burger also allegedly placed her hands around the victim’s neck, causing his airway to be restricted. The victim had markings across his neck consistent with being choked.
The victim said Burger also threatened him with a wrench, but he denied being struck with it.
Burger didn’t deny being involved in this situation, but told police she was defending herself. Police did not see any defensive wounds or markings indicating she had been assaulted, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Due to the number of injuries, police believed Burger to be the primary aggressor during this altercation.
Burger’s preliminary hearing is set for June 27 at Jacob’s office.