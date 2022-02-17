ST. MARYS — An Elk County woman is facing felony drug charges after she was allegedly caught selling fentanyl in the St. Marys area.
Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 3.
The City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Drug Task Force performed a controlled buy of one bundle, or 10 bags, of heroin/fentanyl from Celinski in November of 2021, according to court documents.
Prior to the buy, a confidential informant communicated with Celinski via cell phone, when she allegedly offered to sell the person a bundle of heroin/fentanyl for $150, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The CI entered Celinski’s apartment on Washington Street and exited 10 minutes later. According to the informant, Celinski was allegedly sitting near a pile of suspected loose-cut heroin/fentanyl and a digital scale. Celinski weighed the substance, identified as fentanyl, and used a cutoff straw to place it in a yellow glassine stamp bag, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The stamp bag was field tested by the TruNarc device, and the analysis allegedly showed the presence of butryl and/or acetyl fentanyl, a schedule I controlled substance.
Bail was set at $10,000. Celinski’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.