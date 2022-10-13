ST. MARYS — When author Shelley Frey’s husband won her a stuffed animal out of a claw machine in 2007, she never imaged that a leopard named “Woody” would play such a significant role in her life — and now, in the lives of others.
Since that day around 15 years ago, Woody has went with Frey just about everywhere, including on girls’ trips, to surgeries she has had, and more. He has been an emotional comfort for her during the good times and the bad.
On one of the girls’ trips Frey embarked on with friends, they were discussing all of their adventures, and wondering if Woody could talk, what he might say. Frey said she immediately knew she was going to write a book, something she had never done before or expected to do.
Frey returned home, sat down with a cup of coffee and wrote the children’s book “Woody’s World of Adventure; Woody Gets a Home” in 20 minutes, she said. The book was published by Christian Faith Publishing and released Aug. 1 of this year.
Frey, a St. Marys native, has always had a love for children.
The book is a true story, featuring Frey herself and her husband, Allen, and illustrations that feature Woody the stuffed leopard waiting in the claw machine to be picked and go to his forever home. Woody is sad as he watches other stuffed animals get picked instead of him, until the day his turn finally comes.
The story and illustrations depict all of the adventures Woody has been on since his lucky day, such as even going parasailing with Frey.
The vision of the book is to “reach and teach” children through Woody, said Frey, depicting things like values, manners and enjoying life and its adventures. For all ages, the book is also about having hope and gratitude, rising above challenges and staying determined until one succeeds.
Frey’s imagination is now always buzzing with ideas for the Woody series. She has already written the next children’s book, “Woody Meets His Friends,” featuring family members and people personal to her and their personalities, which will likely be released late next year.
In Woody’s third book, Frey said she wants to work directly with her grandchildren to include them in it.
Thus far, friends of Frey’s have read the book, both adults and children, and have very much enjoyed it.
Frey, a hairdresser by trade, said she had always wanted to read to children when she retired. She has been asked to speak and read in school classrooms to kids, something she plans on doing, with Woody, of course, by her side participating.
After all, “Shelley is always up for an adventure, and always packs Woody.”
To see Woody’s story and her own come to life is something that Frey says brings her much joy and purpose.
“I know this book is supposed to be a blessing to so many people,” she said.
Being self-published hasn’t been easy, but Frey gives much credit to her faith. Becoming an author and impacting the lives of others is something she knows God led her to do.
A book signing, author meet-and-greet and story time will also be held from noon-3 p.m. at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The St. Marys Public Library will also host a story time, meet-and-greet and book sale and signing at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Frey’s book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, at HW Book Peddlers in DuBois and through www.woodysworldofadventure.com. Follow “Woody’s World of Adventure” on Facebook.