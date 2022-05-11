ST. MARYS — Every year, April is recognized as National Autism Awareness Month. But for Laura Auman, special education teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, every day is about making a difference in the lives of students with autism.
The Autism Society of America celebrates National Autism Awareness Month annually with a different-themed campaign to spread awareness, promote acceptance and for communities to be more inclusive in daily life, according to www.autism-society.org. World Autism Awareness Day is also celebrated on April 2.
“When I first chose to go to school to become a special education teacher, I pictured myself coming up with creative ways to teach kids how to read and do math. My reality is so much better,” said Auman. “Every day, I get to teach kids with autism how to overcome the challenges that they face in order to become more independent.”
There tends to be a stigma that comes along with the word “autism,” said Auman, as some may assume the person has social deficits. Although this can be true, over the past 12 years, Auman has found that these social deficits are due to not being able to communicate functionally.
“Imagine wanting or needing something, and not being able to let someone know that. That is my favorite part of my job…helping to give kids their voice,” she said.
Auman’s classroom at South participates in The Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) Autism Initiative, which includes state consultants visiting the school to help create individualized programs for each student’s needs.
“They have taught us special techniques to use so that we can maximize the amount of skills the students learn in a week,” Auman said. “After they learn these skills in the classroom, we have to make sure that they are able to transfer them into their natural environment.”
This is done through visiting other places inside of the school, she explained, but also through community-based trips where students utilize the skills they are taught in the classroom in real situations.
Students were able to recently visit the movie theater, Wendy’s and bowling alley. Their next trip, said Auman, will be to The Farmer’s Inn to see the animals, have lunch and play mini golf.
According to PaTTAN, one in 59 children is impacted by autism spectrum disorders. And, autism is five times more common among boys than girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students with autism face daily challenges such as language delays, social skills deficits, sensory integration problems and behavioral issues, Auman said.
Students with autism struggle with expressing themselves and understanding what others are saying to them as well, Auman said. They often also don’t know how to act in social settings, and can struggle with how they perceive their physical environment.
There are tools that can help with this, such as weighted or deep-pressure vests or blankets, specific lighting and sensory toys, she said.
Therefore, teaching in special education classrooms is different.
“Basically, instead of teaching students how to read, write and do math, we start by teaching them the language skills, and ensure that they understand them, that they will need to be successful when we begin teaching them reading and math,” Auman explained.
When trying to fix any behavioral issues, Auman says they evaluate the student, and see what skills they may not have that could cause this behavior. Students with autism can, at times, be disruptive, physically aggressive or engaging in self-harm behavior.
“Most often, these behaviors are caused because they don’t have some ‘simple’ skill that most of us take for granted,” she said. “We have specific protocols to teach students how to appropriately deal with each of these situations, so that problem behaviors don’t occur.”
A National Autism Conference is also held each year in State College at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, Auman noted.