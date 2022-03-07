ST. MARYS — The renowned Stackpole-Hall Foundation, which has played a significant role in community growth for decades, recently celebrated its 70-year anniversary.
In 2021, the foundation distributed $1,148,897 in grants. Its primary giving area is Elk County, said Executive Director Jennifer Dippold. As of Dec. 31, 2021, it has awarded $44.4 million in grants since it was formation in 1951.
The foundation was created by cousins Lyle G. Hall Sr., J. Hall Stackpole and Harrison C. Stackpole. The original five trustees also included Benn F. Goodrich and Edward L. Meyer, according to “The Stackpole-Hall Foundation: Ripples on a Pond,” written by William C. Conrad, current chairman of the board.
Assisting organizations and institutions that enhance social welfare of the area, the foundation provides matching money grants, seed money and partnership grants, as well as operational grants, according to www.stackpolehall.org.
The foundation, which officially celebrated its anniversary in November 2021, was also instrumental in starting local institutions like the Elk County Community Foundation and Community Education Center.
Stackpole-Hall has several unrestricted grants, geared toward “priority giving areas” such as its summer jobs program, education, community development, health, religion, art, human services and environment. There are seven restricted grants, which include Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, Episcopal Diocense of NW PA, Grace Episcopal Church, Hotchkiss School, Penn Highlands Elk, St. Agnes Episcopal Church and Yale University, according to its annual 2020 report. These funds are paid annually to organizations designated by Lyle G. Hall Sr. and J. Hall Stackpole.
In 2020, the foundation gave its largest grant to St. Marys Area School District for Elk County remote learning needs, said Dippold.
Stackpole-Hall has distributed a total of $44,483,000 in grants to support the needs of human services, health, education, community development, William C. Conrad Summer Jobs program, arts and environment.
A staple of The Stackpole-Hall Foundation, its summer jobs program, created by the efforts of Dr. William Conrad, has provided over 3,700 jobs and committed $5 million to higher-education students in Elk County for more than 38 years.
For the past 70 years, the top five grant recipients have been Penn Highlands Elk, City of St. Marys, Dickinson Center, St. Marys Area School District, and the Ridgway YMCA, Dippold said.
“Some larger projects we supported in 2021 were Keystone Elk Country Alliance for their outside classroom, CAPSEA, and Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys,” she said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation was doing less projects, but tried to reserve funds specifically for quality-of-life projects, Dippold noted.
There has been many milestones for the foundation over the years, including the Tax Reform Act in 1969, and the board expansion in 1979. In 1985, the foundation began looking at community issues and taking a new proactive stance on what needed accomplished in the community. Other milestones include the forming of a steering and planning committee, the creation of an adjunct board in 1994 and much more, according to a newspaper article written on the foundation’s 50th anniversary.
Dippold, the third director since the 50th anniversary transition in leadership, said the foundation has doubled in size in the past 20 years. She made sure to recognize and thank the foundation’s board of trustees for all of their efforts.
Chairman Bill Conrad said during his time as executive director and serving on the board of trustees, he has witnessed incredible growth and maturity of the foundation.
“It has been a special honor and privilege for me to have served in a leadership capacity for more than 50 years,” said Conrad. “When I joined the foundation in 1971, I found an institution led by a compassionate and dedicated Board of Trustees who were deeply immersed in the job of improving the quality of life of the people and nonprofit organizations in Elk County.”
Over the past 50 years, Conrad said he is proud of the role The Stackpole-Hall Foundation has played in the community.
“Most importantly, I am proud to our proactive mission to not only wait for the ‘knock on the door’ when responding to local needs, but to play the role of a proactive grant maker, a role not shared by a great many similar foundations,” he said.
Throughout implementing its proactive mission, Conrad said they have been aiming to identify cutting-edge issues facing local communities. The foundation has also implemented initiatives intended to solve specific issues, such as the summer jobs program, investigated new grant-making opportunities and “nurtured cooperative interaction among both nonprofit and other grant making players.”
Conrad commended Dippold and foundation Finance Director Barbara Glatt for putting imaginative proactive projects into motion, and continuing the mission of Stackpole-Hall.
“As I look to the future, I am most pleased with the dedication, the perspective and the creativity demonstrated by the new administration. In short, I know that we are in good hands,” he said.
Visit www.stackpolehall.org for more information on the foundation, grant application requirements and more. It is recommended that applicants call 814-834-1845 to schedule a meeting before applying.