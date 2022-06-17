DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week concluded with the "Standing Pump" contest at DuBois Area High School Thursday evening.
Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 completed a sweep of the competitions to earn the city championship.
The Firemen's Games kicked off Tuesday with "Battle of the Barrel," then "Sink the Tub" on Wednesday at Tannery Dam.
The five fire companies competing included Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.