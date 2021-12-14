DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s board meeting, recognized a local business for its efforts to help students in need.
Benton detailed a partnership the district has with Staples and Manager Kristy Wood-McMillen.
“She (Wood-McMillen) is just the most generous person and is continuously having school supply drives for our students,” said Benton. “At random times throughout the year, she contacts me and says, ‘Wendy, I have more school supplies for the kids and how can I get them to you?’”
Benton described the most recent donation as “just incredible.”
Through the Staples Connect program, Benton said Wood-McMillen brought more than 190 donation boxes of school supplies for students.
“In each box, there are various supplies ... 19 different school supplies in every one,” said Benton. “I am working with Mr. (Robert) Kriner and of the 190 boxes that we have received, these have been designated to be presented to some very special students in our district. In the spirit of giving for the holidays, we are working diligently in our free time to try to wrap 190 of these boxes, and then I will give them to Mr. Kriner and he is going to take them around to the schools and present them to our students that need help. So, we are very, very grateful to Staples and everyone in our community that has contributed to this cause and we promise that these supplies will be placed in good hands.”
Benton also recognized students in Tony Monella’s class at Juniata Elementary School who wrote, illustrated and published their own book, “Thankful Turkeys Escape ... Thanksgiving Dinner.”