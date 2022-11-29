HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period Nov. 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes.
Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.