DuBOIS — Teaming up this week to blitz the DuBois Area School District’s elementary schools while engaging and educating students about school bus safety were the district’s School Police Officers, Director of Transportation Andy Edinger and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Trooper Bruce Morris of the Ridgway-based state police and Trooper Ronald Chewing of the Punxsutawney-based state police combined with school officials to create an assembly for students to understand the dangers in and around buses and learn how to safely cross and approach school buses. Additional information was noted about emergencies, rules of the road and rules of near, outside and inside of a bus.
“We are proud that the bus safety presentation adds another layer of education for school safety,” said DASD Director of School Safety and Officer in Charge of the School Police Janice Bart. “School safety starts as soon as a child steps from their doorstep until they reach their home at the end of the day. We are pleased that the Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officers were able to fit time into their busy schedule to help address concerns of school transportation safety. This time of year, students forget their original bus safety instructions, and it is the perfect time of year to remind them of the Bus Safety 101.“
Bart noted that this is a chance to improve student behavior and build all-around safety habits, while students grow and learn.
Although school bus education is provided annually and rules are presented and reviewed, Edinger said he is hopeful this educational piece reinforced and maximized bus transportation safety. Edinger referred for others to review the district school website where school bus rules and other transportation topics are available for parents, students, staff and families to learn more.
“Students need to remember: bottom to bottom, back to back, hands to yourself, and inside voice” as things that are important for children to abide when riding a school bus, said Edinger. “It is the hope that with years to come, by presenting our youngest age groups with bus safety education, that it will be beneficial in the future throughout their school career. The bottom line is safety and for everyone to arrive home timely and in the safest fashion.”
“It is a privilege to ride school transportation, not a requirement,” said Morris. “You may be disciplined from utilizing school transportation for infractions.”
Morris acknowledged that a bus driver has a very important job and everyone would agree transports “precious cargo — children.”
“It is certainly helpful if students keep the volume down so the driver doesn’t have interruptions and distractions; instead the bus driver may have full attention to the road and traffic conditions,” said Morris. He also said this was the perfect opportunity to remind students of important school bus safety and obeying the bus driver’s instructions.
“I feel the audience was very attentive and I always enjoy providing a service involving the education our youth of the community. That is a great age,” said Morris.
Chewning and Morris, along with SPOs Charles Nicklas and Donald Cameron, provided other bus rule reminders such as:
- All school rules exist at bus stops, on any bus, van or school transportation.
- Know the rules, understand and accept responsibility for your actions.
- Make sure to know daily when leaving from your home what your plans are for your own transportation – and if you are changing – to make sure to have a note so the school knows how you will be arriving home.
- Be respectful of the rights of other students.
- Be aware of the dangers involved in the loading and unloading zones, including the dangers involved with loose clothing, clothing accessories, and personal items that can drop under the bus.
- Arrive at the bus stop five minutes early.
- Line up five giant steps away from the curb.
- Enter and leave the bus at school loading and unloading zones and at bus stops in an orderly fashion and follow instructions. Do not crowd another and do not push.
- Always walk in front of the bus, not behind and walk 10 feet out in front.
- Upon entering the bus, go directly to their seats and remain seated until instructed to stand and unload.
- Follow the bus driver’s directions.
- Keep the aisles clear at all times. Books, lunch boxes, instruments, and book bags must be placed under the seat or held on the student’s lap.
“We developed an age-appropriate presentation for students kindergarten age through fourth grade to teach students important school bus safety information such as loading and unloading, emergency guidelines, school bus safety rules, danger zones and to remain seated,” said Chewning. “We walked the students through arrival, travel and dismissal from a bus scenario so proper safety measures could be discussed. I feel the program was well received and I hope that when the children rode the bus home, they thought about the ideas and rules.”
The assemblies were presented at Juniata Elementary and C.G. Johnson Elementary schools.
“Parents should also be aware and discuss transportation safety as well since school safety is a shared community responsibility,” said Bart. “Parents and guardians are an integral part of bus safety and must be involved.”
Bart said Oklahoma and Wasson Elementary school students will be provided with the same program to enhance school safety throughout the entire district and hopefully for years to come.