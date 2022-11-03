ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee has announced that State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) will be joining the committee this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. to kick off the “Election Eve Weekend of Action” at the committee’s 2022 headquarters, 210 Brusselles St. in downtown St. Marys.
Kenyatta has been traveling across the state throughout the summer and fall speaking on behalf of Democrats up and down the ballot.
As the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the PA General Assembly in 2018, Kenyatta is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive society.
Kenyatta will be joined by Erica Vogt, candidate for representative in the General Assembly – 75th District which covers all of Elk County and the northwest portion of Clearfield County.
The committee’s “Election Eve Weekend of Action” will feature phone banking to local voters, canvassing of neighborhoods across the county, ballot chasing, and other voter engagement activities. All area Democrats are encouraged to come and meet the special guests and stick around and help engage and energize fellow voters.
For more information about the committee or the event, call or text 814-636-1030.