HARRISBURG — Many Americans will resume making student loan payments in October, so Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is offering tips for borrowers to protect themselves from scams when making those payments.
According to a press release, scammers are always looking for new opportunities to catch consumers by surprise, so be wary of potential solicitation calls offering loan discharge, forgiveness, cancellation, or relief services for a fee. The U.S. Department of Education and your federal student loan servicer will never charge you a fee for enrolling in any repayment plan.
“Scammers are sophisticated and aware of consumer trends, so there is reason to believe the return to student loan payments will result in an influx of attempted fraud, theft, and other criminal activity,” Henry said. “My office wants borrowers to know about reliable resources available to them at no charge or security risk.”
The Office of Attorney General encourages borrowers to be vigilant. Never answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number. If the caller is legitimate, they will leave a voicemail or send you a text message and/or email. If the voicemail, text or email seems suspicious, ignore it.
If you have questions about your student loans, that help is free through your loan servicer or the Department of Education. Your loan servicer may have changed during the payment pause, so if you do not know who your current loan servicer is, you may log onto your student loan account on www.studentaid.gov to find your current servicer. Contact your servicer directly through their website or the toll free number listed on the servicer’s official website.
When discussing your loan, make sure you are working with the U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid, and your loan servicer. Never reveal to anyone your personal information or account password unless you are certain you are talking to your servicer or the government.
Your student loan servicer can help you:
- Lower your student loan payment;
- Understand your repayment options;
- Provide you with information about consolidation; and,
- Determine if you are eligible for PSLF loan forgiveness or other programs.
Again, you should never pay for financial aid advice or for help enrolling in income driven repayment plans, or any forgiveness programs. All of these programs are free to enroll, provided that you qualify.
For more information about financial aid fraud or to report fraud, contact the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. You can also visit studentaid.gov/restart to view all the resources available for student loan borrowers.
You can also contact the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Help line at 800-722-1300 whenever you have questions about your federal student loans and your options to manage them. You can also visit studentaid.gov/resources/scams to help you understand more about debt relief companies.
Consumers who feel they have been scammed by a student loan debt relief program may file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General online, by phone at 1-800-441-2555, or email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.