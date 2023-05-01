(The Center Square) – Though a number of Pennsylvania towns still make financial errors that lead to the state sending them too much or too little aid for their pensions, one city plans to exit its financially distressed status.
In Mifflin County’s Lewistown borough, officials overstated payroll in recent years and caused a $15,000 overpayment in state aid from the commonwealth.
“Plan officials failed to establish adequate internal control procedures, such as having another individual review the data certified, to ensure the accuracy of the reported data prior to submission,” the report from Pennsylvania Auditor Timothy DeFoor noted.
Most of the overpayment went to the police pension, though the error came from both the police and non-uniformed police plans.
Officials must repay the commonwealth, plus interest, for the error.
The opposite problem happened in Lackawanna County’s Moosic borough and Westmoreland County’s City of Lower Burrell.
In Moosic, borough officials calculation mistakes with its police pension plan led to a $10,000 underpayment from the commonwealth because “the township lacked adequate internal control procedures,” the report noted.
Lower Burrell’s error with its non-uniformed pension plan from 2020 meant that it also missed out on almost $10,000 in state aid from the commonwealth. Similarly, “plan officials failed to establish adequate internal control procedures to ensure the accuracy of the data certified,” the audit report noted.
The over- and underpayments are a relatively common feature of state audits. Some, such as a recent audit of a Washington County borough, can catch errors of $20,000 or more, as The Center Square previously reported.
While those audits focused on relatively minor issues, the auditor’s report on Johnstown found a number of lingering issues that remain unresolved from prior audits, but dramatic improvements as the city prepares to exit its status as an Act 47 financially distressed municipality.
“The police pension plan’s funded ratio is 97.0%, the firemen’s pension plan’s funded ratio is 87.8%, the non-uniformed pension plan’s funded ratio is 91.7%, and the Bureau of Sewage pension plan’s funded ratio is 99.2%,” the report noted. “This represents a marked improvement from the city’s previous status of Level II moderate distress since 2016, and Level III severe distress prior to that and the city should be commended for their funding efforts.”
Since 1992, Johnstown has operated under a recovery plan through Act 47 to fund city services and obligations.
“The city has taken tremendous strides through recent years to address its pension funding deficiencies and we recommend that the city continue to make fiscally responsible decisions to benefit its taxpayers and ensure the city’s pension fund has adequate resources to meet current and future benefit obligations to the city’s hard-working police officers, firefighters, and non-uniformed employees,” the report noted.
Scheduled to leave its distressed status on Friday, April 28, local officials called Johnstown “a new story of healing and resilience” brought out by its leaders.