HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill 8, a comprehensive breast cancer screening and genetic testing bill, according to Sen. Cris Dush.
“Sadly, right now we live in a world where cancer eventually touches the lives of everyone,” said Dush, a Republican who represents part of Jefferson County. “However, if we make more screening and testing available to those most at risk, we have a chance to change that and reduce the impact of the disease over time.”
The bill eliminates out-of-pocket costs associated with BRCA-related genetic testing and counseling, as well as supplemental screening such as breast MRIs and ultrasound for women at high risk. High-risk conditions covered by the bill include dense breast tissue, a personal or family history of breast cancer, genetic predisposition and prior radiation therapy.
The legislation expands upon Act 52 of 2020, which required insurers to cover breast MRIs and ultrasounds for women with high-risk factors. Senate Bill 8 is step two, eliminating costs including co-pays, deductibles or co-insurance for those screenings and BRCA-related genetic testing and counseling.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.