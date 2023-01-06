HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson is reminding Pennsylvanians of the approaching Jan. 13 deadline to review the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband access map and help ensure high-speed internet access for all commonwealth residents.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to review the FCC’s broadband access map and, if necessary, submit their challenge by the Jan. 13 deadline so the commonwealth receives enough federal funding to expand broadband access,” said Carson. “Making sure Pennsylvania has an accurate map is absolutely crucial to helping us close the digital divide.”
The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the U.S. where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.
Process to challenge inaccuracies
Challenges to the map can include:
- A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.
- A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.
- Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.
- The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.
The authority recently traveled across Pennsylvania to host listening sessions about the map and the process to challenge inaccurate information. Residents can find one of those pre-recorded sessions on DCED’s YouTube channel.
Penn State Extension also partnered with the authority to discuss the map and challenge process, and the presentation from those webinars can be found on DCED’s website.
Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by Jan. 13. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection platform to submit information to the FCC.
Additional information about the Consumer Challenge Process can be found on the FCC’s website, and additional information on the Bulk Challenge Process can be found on the FCC’s website, as well. A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App – a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.