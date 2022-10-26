HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Tuesday urged Pennsylvanians planning to vote by mail ballot in the Nov. 8 election to apply now, before the Nov. 1 deadline, and return their mail ballot immediately to ensure their vote is counted.
“Apply online today so your county election office can send you your mail ballot in time for you to fill it out and return it by the Election Day deadline,” Chapman said. “Voters also have the convenient option, until 5 p.m. Nov. 1, of applying for a mail ballot in person at their county election office, waiting while their eligibility is verified, and then casting their mail ballot in one visit. Just be sure to check when the office is open before going.”
As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:
- Read the instructions carefully.
- Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.
- Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.” Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.
- Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.
- Sign and write the date on the outer envelope.
- Affix sufficient postage to the outer envelope before mailing.
Voters should return their voted ballot to their county board of elections as soon as possible. They can either:
- Mail their ballot. Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day. A postmark by that time does not count. Or,
- Hand-deliver their ballot to their county election office or officially designated satellite office or drop box site. Again, all mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Pennsylvania voters also have the option of voting in person on Election Day at the polls, provided they have not already voted by mail ballot. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their unvoted mail ballot and envelopes with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot material and sign a declaration, they can then vote a regular ballot. Voters who already voted and returned their mail ballot are not eligible to vote in person on Election Day.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by the county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it can be counted.
On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.
“Pennsylvanians have three secure ways to vote – by mail ballot, in person by mail ballot at their county election office, and at the polls on Election Day,” Chapman said. “Choose whichever option best fits your needs. But, if you are voting by mail ballot, act quickly. Complete and return your mail ballot now.”
For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov, call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772 or follow #ReadyToVotePA on social media.