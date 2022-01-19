HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 17.
“In Pennsylvania we are carefully tracking post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data which continues to show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated. We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”
Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022, and additional information is now posted online, highlighting that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for:
- 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,
- 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and
- 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
- 11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days, Monday, Jan. 10 –Sunday, Jan. 16, according to the DOH:
- The daily average number of cases was 25,417.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 17 was 3.8 percent higher than on Jan. 10. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.7% and 13.7%, respectively.
- Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.